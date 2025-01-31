Wallabies and Eddie Jones Reunite on the Field in Epic Tokyo Test

The Wallabies are set to clash with former coach Eddie Jones in a pivotal test match against Japan in Tokyo. This marks the first face-off since Jones's controversial exit from the Wallabies in late 2023.

With a backdrop of media scrutiny, Jones had left the Wallabies only to be confirmed as Japan's head coach earlier this year. The upcoming match highlights significant dynamics, given their historic 6-0 record against Japan.

The planned October 25 test at Tokyo's National Stadium dispels concerns about strained relations between Rugby Australia and the Japan Rugby Football Union. According to RA CEO Phil Waugh, the match underlines a strong, productive relationship, providing preparatory benefits for Australia's Northern Hemisphere tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)