Left Menu

Wallabies and Eddie Jones Reunite on the Field in Epic Tokyo Test

The Wallabies will confront former coach Eddie Jones in Tokyo, marking the first test against Japan since Jones's controversial departure in 2023. Amid media speculation of Jones's coaching transition, he returns for his second stint with Japan. The match signifies strong relations between Australia and Japan's rugby associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:56 IST
Wallabies and Eddie Jones Reunite on the Field in Epic Tokyo Test
Scotland Rugby Team Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Wallabies are set to clash with former coach Eddie Jones in a pivotal test match against Japan in Tokyo. This marks the first face-off since Jones's controversial exit from the Wallabies in late 2023.

With a backdrop of media scrutiny, Jones had left the Wallabies only to be confirmed as Japan's head coach earlier this year. The upcoming match highlights significant dynamics, given their historic 6-0 record against Japan.

The planned October 25 test at Tokyo's National Stadium dispels concerns about strained relations between Rugby Australia and the Japan Rugby Football Union. According to RA CEO Phil Waugh, the match underlines a strong, productive relationship, providing preparatory benefits for Australia's Northern Hemisphere tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025