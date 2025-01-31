Kohli's Return to Ranji: A Short-Lived Show Stirs Debate

Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after a 13-year hiatus quickened debates on his current form as he lasted only 15 balls for 6 runs. Delhi's stadium, packed with over 5000 fans, witnessed a disappointing outing for Kohli who was dismissed by Railways' pacer Himanshu Sangwan in a high-stakes moment.

The majority of the crowd vacated the Arun Jaitley Stadium soon after Kohli's dismissal, underlining their captain's significance. Kohli, plagued by deliveries outside off-stump during his Australian tour, seemed vulnerable again as he fell victim to a seaming delivery from Sangwan, who claimed the most prized wicket of his career.

The young bowler celebrated his momentous achievement, while Kohli's failure to capitalize on his initial aggression was clear when his off-stump was uprooted. Despite his setback, Kohli's next innings is eagerly anticipated by fans hoping for a display of his legendary prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)