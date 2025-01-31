Left Menu

Kohli's Return to Ranji: A Short-Lived Show Stirs Debate

Virat Kohli's brief Ranji Trophy innings after 13 years has deepened concerns over his form. His attempted aggressive approach ended swiftly as Himanshu Sangwan dismissed him for 6 runs. Fans, initially thrilled, left disappointed, highlighting Kohli's struggle with deliveries outside the off-stump since his tour of Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:06 IST
Kohli's Return to Ranji: A Short-Lived Show Stirs Debate
Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after a 13-year hiatus quickened debates on his current form as he lasted only 15 balls for 6 runs. Delhi's stadium, packed with over 5000 fans, witnessed a disappointing outing for Kohli who was dismissed by Railways' pacer Himanshu Sangwan in a high-stakes moment.

The majority of the crowd vacated the Arun Jaitley Stadium soon after Kohli's dismissal, underlining their captain's significance. Kohli, plagued by deliveries outside off-stump during his Australian tour, seemed vulnerable again as he fell victim to a seaming delivery from Sangwan, who claimed the most prized wicket of his career.

The young bowler celebrated his momentous achievement, while Kohli's failure to capitalize on his initial aggression was clear when his off-stump was uprooted. Despite his setback, Kohli's next innings is eagerly anticipated by fans hoping for a display of his legendary prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025