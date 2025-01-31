Left Menu

Shapoor Zadran Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Afghanistan's iconic left-arm pacer Shapoor Zadran has retired from international cricket after a career spanning over a decade. Known for his aggressive style and memorable performances, Zadran played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is. His retirement marks the end of an era, as he reflects on his journey and contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:56 IST
Shapoor Zadran Bids Farewell to International Cricket
Shapoor Zadran (Photo: @ICC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan's prominent left-arm pacer, Shapoor Zadran, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket. With an admirable career stretching since 2009, Zadran has been a stalwart in Afghanistan's rise on the global stage, playing 44 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 36 T20 Internationals (T20Is), accumulating 80 wickets in the process.

Zadran, who last represented his country in March 2020, recalled his journey which began under challenging circumstances. He is known for his aggressive playing style, mirroring his idol, Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar, and has left an indelible mark, especially with his spirited performances in the 2015 ODI World Cup. His celebration upon securing key wickets became symbolic of his contribution to the team.

As Zadran announced his retirement in a heartfelt Facebook post, he expressed immense gratitude towards his supporters, family, and teammates who stood by him. Despite stepping away from international cricket, Zadran pledged his continued support and fervor for the game, vowing to celebrate every success and hope for emerging stars to elevate Afghan cricket to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025