Shapoor Zadran Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Afghanistan's prominent left-arm pacer, Shapoor Zadran, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket. With an admirable career stretching since 2009, Zadran has been a stalwart in Afghanistan's rise on the global stage, playing 44 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 36 T20 Internationals (T20Is), accumulating 80 wickets in the process.

Zadran, who last represented his country in March 2020, recalled his journey which began under challenging circumstances. He is known for his aggressive playing style, mirroring his idol, Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar, and has left an indelible mark, especially with his spirited performances in the 2015 ODI World Cup. His celebration upon securing key wickets became symbolic of his contribution to the team.

As Zadran announced his retirement in a heartfelt Facebook post, he expressed immense gratitude towards his supporters, family, and teammates who stood by him. Despite stepping away from international cricket, Zadran pledged his continued support and fervor for the game, vowing to celebrate every success and hope for emerging stars to elevate Afghan cricket to new heights.

