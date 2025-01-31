Left Menu

Paulo Fonseca Takes the Helm at Lyon with Champions League Aspirations

Lyon has appointed Paulo Fonseca as its new coach, replacing Pierre Sage amid notable performances. Despite Sage's past success and fan support, a recent draw with Nantes led to his dismissal. Fonseca, known for achievements with Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, aims to steer Lyon to Champions League qualification.

Updated: 31-01-2025 16:11 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Lyon has announced the appointment of Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach, succeeding Pierre Sage, who has been relieved of his duties despite a commendable performance in previous seasons. The decision follows a 1-1 draw with Nantes, leaving the football community puzzled by the sudden move.

Fonseca, who has earned accolades in Portugal and Ukraine, is tasked with bringing defensive solidity to Lyon's squad. The club hopes to transform their fortunes and secure a coveted spot in the Champions League. Fonseca is set to guide Lyon in their upcoming clash against Marseille, anticipating to make an immediate impact.

American businessman John Textor, owner of Lyon, has expressed confidence in Fonseca's ability to steer the club towards consistent contention with the top teams in Ligue 1. With ambitions high, Lyon aims to challenge Paris Saint-Germain's dominance and regularly feature in European competitions. Fonseca's tenure runs through June 2027, highlighting the long-term vision the club has under his guidance.

