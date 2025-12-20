Left Menu

Cinderella Stories: Third-tier Avranches Stuns Ligue 1 Brest in French Cup

Third-tier Avranches eliminated Ligue 1's Brest in the French Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout, securing their place in the last 32. The match concluded 1-1 before penalties. Brest faced a numerical disadvantage following an early red card. In other games, Angers and Montpellier narrowly advanced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:51 IST
Cinderella Stories: Third-tier Avranches Stuns Ligue 1 Brest in French Cup
  • Country:
  • France

In a stunning turn of events, third-tier Avranches kicked Ligue 1's Brest out of the French Cup on Friday. With a 5-4 victory on penalties, Avranches secured their spot in the last 32 after the teams ended the regular match time tied at 1-1.

Brest played most of the encounter with ten men after Julien Le Cardinal was dismissed midway through the first half, putting the Ligue 1 side at a severe disadvantage. Meanwhile, Angers narrowly escaped a similar upset at the hands of third-division Les Herbiers, winning 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Elsewhere, second-tier teams had mixed results; Montpellier managed a slim 1-0 victory over fifth-tier Canet Roussillon, Reims cruised to a 4-0 win against IC Croix, and Laval secured a tight 1-0 victory over Guincamp. Le Mans overcame sixth-tier Perigny with a 2-1 win, while Lens defeated Feignies Aulnoye 3-1 at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025