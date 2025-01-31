Celebrating Cricket's Finest: 2023-24 BCCI Annual Awards

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recognized the outstanding performances of cricketers during their annual awards for 2023-24. Jasprit Bumrah, known for his talismanic bowling, secured the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer, while Smriti Mandhana won the women's equivalent for her remarkable batting performances.

Jasprit Bumrah's standout role in India's victories and his exceptional performance in series like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy were highlighted. Similarly, Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking ODI year, featuring multiple centuries and a notable run tally, earned her top honors.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was acknowledged with a special award as he retired as one of India's leading Test wicket-takers. Recognizing emerging talents, Sarfaraz Khan and Asha Sobhana were awarded for their impressive international debuts in men's and women's categories. Sachin Tendulkar received the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, adding a historic note to the event's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)