Ratnagiri Jets Soar Into Women’s Cricket with Smriti Mandhana as Icon

The Ratnagiri Jets, acclaimed for their success in the Maharashtra Premier League's men's category, are making significant strides into women's cricket by announcing the acquisition of a franchise in the Women's Maharashtra Premier League. This move marks the Jets' dedication to advancing the women's game, heralded by their signing of Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as the icon player for the next three seasons.

Rooted in the cultural fabric of the Konkan region, the Jets are renowned for their emphasis on talent development and community-focused cricket. Eager to replicate their male counterparts' success, the franchise is set to debut in the Women's Maharashtra Premier League later this May, with a mission to cultivate a competitive and robust team while promoting grassroots cricket.

Dominant figures in the Jets' leadership, including Rajan Navani of JetSynthesys and Rakesh Navani of Jetline Group, expressed elation over the new venture. They emphasize Smriti Mandhana's pivotal role, noting her leadership as crucial in fostering the next generation of cricketers. The franchise is committed to inclusivity and establishing a thriving ecosystem for women's cricket, with co-owners pledging to support and uplift emerging talents in Maharashtra.

