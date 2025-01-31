India Sends 88-Member Contingent to Asian Winter Games Amid Financial Breakthrough

After weeks of uncertainty, the sports ministry has officially approved an 88-member Indian contingent for the 9th Asian Winter Games taking place in Harbin, China, from February 7-14. This move ends speculation about the extent of India's participation in the prestigious event.

The contingent features 59 athletes competing in disciplines like alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, and speed skating. Notably, the government will fully fund these athletes under its Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) Scheme, a first in the history of India's participation at the Asian Winter Games.

While the men's ice-hockey team and their support staff have been approved on a no-cost-to-government basis, the ministry has cleared the chef-de-mission similarly due to his role as an office-bearer in the Ice Hockey Association of India. The decision underscores a commitment to encouraging sports on a global scale, ensuring top athletes receive necessary support.

