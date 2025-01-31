Left Menu

India Sends 88-Member Contingent to Asian Winter Games Amid Financial Breakthrough

The sports ministry has approved the participation of an 88-member Indian contingent for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China. The contingent includes 59 athletes in various sports, with full government funding support, marking the first such financial assistance for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:23 IST
India Sends 88-Member Contingent to Asian Winter Games Amid Financial Breakthrough
weekend sports Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

After weeks of uncertainty, the sports ministry has officially approved an 88-member Indian contingent for the 9th Asian Winter Games taking place in Harbin, China, from February 7-14. This move ends speculation about the extent of India's participation in the prestigious event.

The contingent features 59 athletes competing in disciplines like alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, and speed skating. Notably, the government will fully fund these athletes under its Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) Scheme, a first in the history of India's participation at the Asian Winter Games.

While the men's ice-hockey team and their support staff have been approved on a no-cost-to-government basis, the ministry has cleared the chef-de-mission similarly due to his role as an office-bearer in the Ice Hockey Association of India. The decision underscores a commitment to encouraging sports on a global scale, ensuring top athletes receive necessary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025