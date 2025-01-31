India Sends 88-Member Contingent to Asian Winter Games Amid Financial Breakthrough
The sports ministry has approved the participation of an 88-member Indian contingent for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China. The contingent includes 59 athletes in various sports, with full government funding support, marking the first such financial assistance for the event.
After weeks of uncertainty, the sports ministry has officially approved an 88-member Indian contingent for the 9th Asian Winter Games taking place in Harbin, China, from February 7-14. This move ends speculation about the extent of India's participation in the prestigious event.
The contingent features 59 athletes competing in disciplines like alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, and speed skating. Notably, the government will fully fund these athletes under its Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) Scheme, a first in the history of India's participation at the Asian Winter Games.
While the men's ice-hockey team and their support staff have been approved on a no-cost-to-government basis, the ministry has cleared the chef-de-mission similarly due to his role as an office-bearer in the Ice Hockey Association of India. The decision underscores a commitment to encouraging sports on a global scale, ensuring top athletes receive necessary support.
