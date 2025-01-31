Left Menu

Champions League Showdown: Real Madrid vs. Man City Blockbuster Playoff

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in a high-stakes Champions League knockout playoff. The winner will face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16. Seedings from the new 36-team league decided matchups. Other notable draws include PSG vs. Brest and AC Milan vs. Feyenoord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:57 IST
Champions League Showdown: Real Madrid vs. Man City Blockbuster Playoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a highly anticipated matchup, Real Madrid is set to face Manchester City in the Champions League knockout playoffs, as the draw was unveiled on Friday. The clash brings together the previous two titleholders in an exhilarating encounter.

Man City, crowned champions in 2023, will host Madrid for the first leg, scheduled for February 11th or 12th, with the second leg set for a week later in Madrid. Last season, Madrid claimed their 15th European title, a record-extending achievement.

The winner of this heavyweight contest will advance to the round of 16, set to meet either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen, following top-eight finishes in the newly formatted league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025