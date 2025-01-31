Champions League Showdown: Real Madrid vs. Man City Blockbuster Playoff

In a highly anticipated matchup, Real Madrid is set to face Manchester City in the Champions League knockout playoffs, as the draw was unveiled on Friday. The clash brings together the previous two titleholders in an exhilarating encounter.

Man City, crowned champions in 2023, will host Madrid for the first leg, scheduled for February 11th or 12th, with the second leg set for a week later in Madrid. Last season, Madrid claimed their 15th European title, a record-extending achievement.

The winner of this heavyweight contest will advance to the round of 16, set to meet either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen, following top-eight finishes in the newly formatted league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)