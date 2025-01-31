Chloe Kelly's Surprising Transfer: From Manchester City to Arsenal

Manchester City's manager, Gareth Taylor, expressed disappointment over the unexpected conclusion to Chloe Kelly's tenure with the team. The England forward's recent move to Arsenal on loan until the season's end has set tongues wagging.

On Thursday, Women's Super League rival Arsenal signed Kelly, just a day after demanding a transfer. Citing a lack of match time, the 27-year-old made her case for seeking better opportunities to boost her chances for the upcoming European Championship.

As the drama unfolds, Manchester City gears up to face Arsenal in a Sunday clash at Joie Stadium, amid heightened tensions. City sits third in WSL standings with 25 points, just one point above Arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)