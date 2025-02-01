Al-Nassr Signs Colombian Star Jhon Duran in Major Transfer Deal

Saudi Arabian football team Al-Nassr has secured the services of Colombian forward Jhon Duran from Premier League club Aston Villa, according to a club announcement on Friday. The deal, shrouded in financial secrecy, is reportedly valued at approximately 77 million euros, as per British media sources.

This transfer represents the second-largest fee Aston Villa has ever garnered, trailing only Jack Grealish's high-profile transfer to Manchester City in 2021. Aston Villa expressed their best wishes to Duran for his future endeavors with Al-Nassr.

Before his time at Aston Villa, Duran played for Chicago Fire FC II in the U.S., where he scored 20 goals over 78 appearances. Joining Al-Nassr, Duran will team up with superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in the Saudi Pro League. His goal-scoring prowess has been evident, having netted 12 goals in all competitions, including notable performances in the Premier League.

