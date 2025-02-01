Left Menu

Al-Nassr Signs Colombian Star Jhon Duran in Major Transfer Deal

Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr has completed the signing of Colombian forward Jhon Duran from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee. The transfer is reported to be the second-highest in Villa's history. Duran, previously with Chicago Fire FC II, joins notable players Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:36 IST
Al-Nassr Signs Colombian Star Jhon Duran in Major Transfer Deal

Saudi Arabian football team Al-Nassr has secured the services of Colombian forward Jhon Duran from Premier League club Aston Villa, according to a club announcement on Friday. The deal, shrouded in financial secrecy, is reportedly valued at approximately 77 million euros, as per British media sources.

This transfer represents the second-largest fee Aston Villa has ever garnered, trailing only Jack Grealish's high-profile transfer to Manchester City in 2021. Aston Villa expressed their best wishes to Duran for his future endeavors with Al-Nassr.

Before his time at Aston Villa, Duran played for Chicago Fire FC II in the U.S., where he scored 20 goals over 78 appearances. Joining Al-Nassr, Duran will team up with superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in the Saudi Pro League. His goal-scoring prowess has been evident, having netted 12 goals in all competitions, including notable performances in the Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025