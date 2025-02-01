Left Menu

Antoine Dupont Shines in Six Nations Comeback with France's Dominant Win

Antoine Dupont returned to the Six Nations in spectacular fashion, leading France to a commanding 43-0 victory over Wales. Dupont's trio of assists helped secure France's emphatic win. France dominated with tries from several players and maintained momentum with a strong performance despite challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 04:12 IST
Antoine Dupont made a triumphant return to the Six Nations, guiding France to a resounding 43-0 victory over Wales in their opening match on Friday. The win marked Dupont's return after he took the previous year off to prepare for the Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament, which France successfully clinched.

France's success was bolstered by outstanding performances across the team, including double tries from wingers Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and contributions from other squad members like Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton, and Gregory Alldritt. Meanwhile, Thomas Ramos added further points with his kicking prowess.

The team, under coach Fabien Galthie, navigated early challenges but ultimately maintained dominance. Despite a Wales squad resistant at the onset, France capitalized on Dupont's exceptional plays, further solidifying their six-match winning streak against their rivals. The attention now shifts to their upcoming fixture against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

