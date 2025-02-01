France Triumphs in Six Nations Opener Despite Red Card Setback

In a commanding showcase of prowess, France annihilated Wales with a 43-0 triumph in their Six Nations opener, setting a fierce tone for the championship. The match, however, saw the red card expulsion of pivotal flyhalf Romain Ntamack, sidelining him for the crucial England face-off.

Central to their victory was Antoine Dupont, lauded as the world's premier player, who remarkably reinstated his presence after last year's Olympic endeavor. Dupont's electrifying assists and galvanizing energy ensnared the Welsh defense and elevated the French side's momentum.

Despite the setback, coach Fabien Galthie lauded his squad's discipline and readiness to tackle the looming challenge against England. As France eyes the championship, maintaining their formidable form remains critical. The fate of lineup adjustments, particularly concerning Matthieu Jalibert, keeps the Rugby fraternity buzzing.

(With inputs from agencies.)