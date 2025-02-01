Left Menu

France Triumphs in Six Nations Opener Despite Red Card Setback

France dominated Wales in their Six Nations opener with a commanding 43-0 victory. Despite Romain Ntamack's red card, Antoine Dupont's dazzling performance was key. Coach Galthie faces lineup decisions ahead of their clash against England, with France demonstrating discipline and determination in pursuit of the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-02-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 04:56 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a commanding showcase of prowess, France annihilated Wales with a 43-0 triumph in their Six Nations opener, setting a fierce tone for the championship. The match, however, saw the red card expulsion of pivotal flyhalf Romain Ntamack, sidelining him for the crucial England face-off.

Central to their victory was Antoine Dupont, lauded as the world's premier player, who remarkably reinstated his presence after last year's Olympic endeavor. Dupont's electrifying assists and galvanizing energy ensnared the Welsh defense and elevated the French side's momentum.

Despite the setback, coach Fabien Galthie lauded his squad's discipline and readiness to tackle the looming challenge against England. As France eyes the championship, maintaining their formidable form remains critical. The fate of lineup adjustments, particularly concerning Matthieu Jalibert, keeps the Rugby fraternity buzzing.

