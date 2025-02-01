Left Menu

Sepp Straka Strikes: Dominates Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sepp Straka leads the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 7-under 65, ahead by three shots. Despite challenging weather, Straka maintained his lead while Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler faced setbacks. The round concludes with Straka at 14-under 130, ahead of Russell Henley and Cam Davis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pebblebeach | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:16 IST
Sepp Straka claimed a strong lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after posting a 7-under 65, outpacing rivals such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler by three shots. Straka, who recently won in the California desert, demonstrated adaptability in challenging conditions near the coast.

As the weather worsened, with temperatures dropping and rain setting in, Straka maintained his form. While McIlroy faltered with multiple bogeys, Scheffler salvaged a par with an impressive recovery on the 18th hole. Straka's exceptional performance placed him at 14-under 130, ahead of competitors Russell Henley and Cam Davis.

Amid gusty winds forecasted to reach 30 mph, players like Tony Finau are preparing to adjust. Straka's recent putting improvements appear to be a key factor in his success at Pebble Beach. As the weekend rounds continue, all eyes are on Straka to see if he'll maintain his momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

