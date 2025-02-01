India Secures Series with Thrilling Win; Mohammed Shami's Return Boosts Team Morale
India clinched the T20I series against England with a thrilling 15-run victory, bolstered by strong performances from Harshit Rana and Ravi Bishnoi. Mohammed Shami's return was noted as a morale booster, as he aided the team's young bowlers. The final match will be held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
India's cricket team secured a thrilling 15-run victory against England in the fourth T20I, taking an unassailable lead in the five-match series. The win was powered by standout performances from Harshit Rana and Ravi Bishnoi, each scalping three wickets and effectively neutralizing England's aggressive lineup.
The return of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been a significant morale booster for the team. India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, expressed delight at Shami's comeback, hinting at his potential participation in the next game. Shami, even without taking wickets, offered valuable mentorship to the young bowling squad.
India's batting lineup started shakily, but strong innings from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube set a target of 182 runs for England. The final match of the series is set to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, where India aims to maintain their winning momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
