Cricket Legends Reunite: Yuvraj, Duminy, and Tharanga Headline the International Masters League

Cricket icons Yuvraj Singh, JP Duminy, and Upul Tharanga are set to thrill fans in the inaugural International Masters League. Representing India, South Africa, and Sri Lanka respectively, these legendary players will relive cricket's golden moments, promising exhilarating matches from February 22 to March 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:45 IST
Yuvraj Singh (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated reunion of cricket's storied veterans, Yuvraj Singh is set to don the India Masters jersey in the inaugural season of the International Masters League (IML), scheduled from February 22 to March 16. Renowned for his spectacular performances, Yuvraj was instrumental in securing India's triumph in the first ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, marked by his iconic six-sixes over against Stuart Broad. His contribution to India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win, where he earned the Player of the Tournament accolade, remains unforgettable.

Sharing his enthusiasm about rejoining former teammates, Yuvraj Singh expressed, "Taking the field with Sachin and others recaptures our glory days. For me, the IML is an homage to the period that shaped Indian cricket, and I am eager to generate more indelible memories for our supporters," he remarked in a statement from IML. Joining him are esteemed players like South Africa's JP Duminy and Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga, representing their respective countries in this league of cricketing titans.

Celebrated for his elegant strokes and calm persona under pressure, JP Duminy amassed over 9,000 international runs. As South Africa's former T20 captain, he anticipates the IML with excitement, "Representing South Africa Masters in the IML is a great honor. Fans can expect exciting and top-notch cricket," Duminy noted. Similarly, Upul Tharanga, who excelled as an opening batsman for Sri Lanka with over 9,000 international runs, looks forward to competing against and alongside familiar faces from the past, ensuring a captivating spectacle for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

