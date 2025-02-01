Left Menu

Security Scare at Feroz Shah Kotla: Fans Breach Barricade to Meet Virat Kohli

During a Ranji Trophy game at Feroz Shah Kotla, enthusiastic fans breached security to meet cricket star Virat Kohli, who was playing in the tournament for the first time in 13 years. Despite tight security, fans managed to enter the field, highlighting Kohli's immense popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a major security breach at Feroz Shah Kotla, three fans surged onto the field during a Ranji Trophy game, eager to get close to cricket icon Virat Kohli. The incident occurred on the second day of the match, drawing attention to Kohli's long-awaited return to the tournament.

Such breaches are typically associated with international matches, underscoring Kohli's widespread appeal. Despite heavy security presence, fans managed to evade over 20 guards, a testament to Kohli's magnetic draw.

Previously, on day one, a fan reached Kohli, who requested leniency from security officials. With 12,000 spectators present, Kohli's involvement lent vibrancy to the domestic cricket scene, though he only scored six runs before being dismissed by pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

