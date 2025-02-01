Security Scare at Feroz Shah Kotla: Fans Breach Barricade to Meet Virat Kohli

In a major security breach at Feroz Shah Kotla, three fans surged onto the field during a Ranji Trophy game, eager to get close to cricket icon Virat Kohli. The incident occurred on the second day of the match, drawing attention to Kohli's long-awaited return to the tournament.

Such breaches are typically associated with international matches, underscoring Kohli's widespread appeal. Despite heavy security presence, fans managed to evade over 20 guards, a testament to Kohli's magnetic draw.

Previously, on day one, a fan reached Kohli, who requested leniency from security officials. With 12,000 spectators present, Kohli's involvement lent vibrancy to the domestic cricket scene, though he only scored six runs before being dismissed by pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)