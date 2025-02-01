Australia Crushes Sri Lanka in Galle Test
Australia defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs in the opening test at Galle. Australia declared at 654-6 and dismissed Sri Lanka for 165 and 247 in their innings. Spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon were pivotal in the dismantling of the Sri Lankan batting lineup.
Australia has clinched a commanding victory against Sri Lanka, wrapping up the opening test in Galle with an innings and 242-run triumph. Choosing to bat first, the Australians put on a formidable 654-6 declared, setting an imposing target for the hosts.
Sri Lanka struggled against a spin-heavy pitch, managing only 165 in their first innings. Matthew Kuhnemann was instrumental, claiming figures of 5-63 to decimate the Sri Lankan batting order. Forced to follow on, Sri Lanka fell for 247 in the second innings, with Jeffrey Vandersay top-scoring with 53 before being the last wicket to fall.
Spin duo Nathan Lyon and Kuhnemann further dismantled Sri Lanka's resistance by taking four wickets each, sealing a comprehensive win. The series will continue with the second test starting Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)