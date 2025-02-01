Australia Crushes Sri Lanka in Galle Test

Australia has clinched a commanding victory against Sri Lanka, wrapping up the opening test in Galle with an innings and 242-run triumph. Choosing to bat first, the Australians put on a formidable 654-6 declared, setting an imposing target for the hosts.

Sri Lanka struggled against a spin-heavy pitch, managing only 165 in their first innings. Matthew Kuhnemann was instrumental, claiming figures of 5-63 to decimate the Sri Lankan batting order. Forced to follow on, Sri Lanka fell for 247 in the second innings, with Jeffrey Vandersay top-scoring with 53 before being the last wicket to fall.

Spin duo Nathan Lyon and Kuhnemann further dismantled Sri Lanka's resistance by taking four wickets each, sealing a comprehensive win. The series will continue with the second test starting Thursday.

