Australia Triumphs in Galle: Retains Warne-Muralitharan Trophy

Australia achieved a resounding victory over Sri Lanka in the first test in Galle, clinching the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy with an innings and 242-run win. The visiting team declared their first innings at 654-6, setting a daunting lead.

Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's impressive form saw him take nine wickets across the match, while Nathan Lyon played a crucial role with multiple dismissals. Australia's batting prowess was highlighted by Usman Khawaja's career-best 232 runs.

Despite early contributions from Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal and captain Dhananjaya de Silva, the home team struggled against Australia's precision bowling, succumbing to a heavy defeat. The final test is set to begin on Thursday.

