Left Menu

Australia Triumphs in Galle: Retains Warne-Muralitharan Trophy

Australia, led by spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, dominated Sri Lanka in the first test in Galle, winning by an innings and 242 runs. This victory secured the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, with Kuhnemann taking nine wickets and Usman Khawaja earning player of the match honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:55 IST
Australia Triumphs in Galle: Retains Warne-Muralitharan Trophy
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

Australia achieved a resounding victory over Sri Lanka in the first test in Galle, clinching the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy with an innings and 242-run win. The visiting team declared their first innings at 654-6, setting a daunting lead.

Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's impressive form saw him take nine wickets across the match, while Nathan Lyon played a crucial role with multiple dismissals. Australia's batting prowess was highlighted by Usman Khawaja's career-best 232 runs.

Despite early contributions from Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal and captain Dhananjaya de Silva, the home team struggled against Australia's precision bowling, succumbing to a heavy defeat. The final test is set to begin on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025