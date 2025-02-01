Australia Triumphs in Galle: Retains Warne-Muralitharan Trophy
Australia, led by spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, dominated Sri Lanka in the first test in Galle, winning by an innings and 242 runs. This victory secured the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, with Kuhnemann taking nine wickets and Usman Khawaja earning player of the match honors.
Australia achieved a resounding victory over Sri Lanka in the first test in Galle, clinching the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy with an innings and 242-run win. The visiting team declared their first innings at 654-6, setting a daunting lead.
Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's impressive form saw him take nine wickets across the match, while Nathan Lyon played a crucial role with multiple dismissals. Australia's batting prowess was highlighted by Usman Khawaja's career-best 232 runs.
Despite early contributions from Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal and captain Dhananjaya de Silva, the home team struggled against Australia's precision bowling, succumbing to a heavy defeat. The final test is set to begin on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
