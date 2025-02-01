Wriddhiman Saha Bids Farewell to Cricket: A Legacy of Resilience and Achievement

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has retired from cricket, ending a notable career after his last Ranji Trophy game for Bengal against Punjab at Eden Gardens. The 40-year-old, who debuted internationally in 2010, played 40 Tests and nine ODIs for India, alongside an extensive domestic career.

Saha's career spanned 28 years, during which he gained valuable experiences and forged unforgettable memories. He expressed deep gratitude towards his family, especially acknowledging their sacrifices and unwavering support. Saha's retirement marks the end of an era, as he plans to spend more time with loved ones.

Despite challenges, including being omitted from the Indian team in 2021, Saha remained appreciative of the sport's role in shaping his life. He thanked the BCCI and all his coaches for their mentorship. Saha's achievements include a memorable IPL century and his steadfast commitment to the game.

