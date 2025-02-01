Left Menu

Wriddhiman Saha Bids Farewell to Cricket: A Legacy of Resilience and Achievement

Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, concluding a distinguished career. Saha played 49 matches for India and made significant contributions in domestic cricket. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude to his family, the BCCI, and mentors who supported him along the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:00 IST
Wriddhiman Saha Bids Farewell to Cricket: A Legacy of Resilience and Achievement
Wriddhiman Saha
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has retired from cricket, ending a notable career after his last Ranji Trophy game for Bengal against Punjab at Eden Gardens. The 40-year-old, who debuted internationally in 2010, played 40 Tests and nine ODIs for India, alongside an extensive domestic career.

Saha's career spanned 28 years, during which he gained valuable experiences and forged unforgettable memories. He expressed deep gratitude towards his family, especially acknowledging their sacrifices and unwavering support. Saha's retirement marks the end of an era, as he plans to spend more time with loved ones.

Despite challenges, including being omitted from the Indian team in 2021, Saha remained appreciative of the sport's role in shaping his life. He thanked the BCCI and all his coaches for their mentorship. Saha's achievements include a memorable IPL century and his steadfast commitment to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025