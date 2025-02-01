JSW Soorma Clinches Bronze with Thrilling Victory Over Tamil Nadu Dragons

In a dramatic face-off, JSW Soorma Hockey Club emerged victorious with a 3-2 win over Tamil Nadu Dragons, clinching the bronze medal at the Hockey India League held on Saturday.

The match saw Soorma taking an early lead with goals by Gurjant and Harjeet Singh, but Dragons' Blake Govers equalized just before the quarter ended. Despite relentless attacks from the Dragons, Prabhjot Singh sealed the win for Soorma in the final moments of the match.

JSW Soorma's triumph was not without challenges as they faced intense pressure, particularly in the second quarter. Yet, their resilience ensured a memorable victory, earning them Rs 1 crore in prize money.

(With inputs from agencies.)