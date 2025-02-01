Left Menu

JSW Soorma Clinches Bronze with Thrilling Victory Over Tamil Nadu Dragons

JSW Soorma Hockey Club triumphed over Tamil Nadu Dragons with a 3-2 win to secure third place in the Hockey India League. Key goals from Gurjant Singh, Harjeet Singh, and Prabhjot Singh ensured their victory, while they faced a strong challenge from Dragons' Blake Govers and Jip Janssen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:31 IST
In a dramatic face-off, JSW Soorma Hockey Club emerged victorious with a 3-2 win over Tamil Nadu Dragons, clinching the bronze medal at the Hockey India League held on Saturday.

The match saw Soorma taking an early lead with goals by Gurjant and Harjeet Singh, but Dragons' Blake Govers equalized just before the quarter ended. Despite relentless attacks from the Dragons, Prabhjot Singh sealed the win for Soorma in the final moments of the match.

JSW Soorma's triumph was not without challenges as they faced intense pressure, particularly in the second quarter. Yet, their resilience ensured a memorable victory, earning them Rs 1 crore in prize money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

