Dazzling Dhinidhi: Karnataka's Swimming Star Shines with Fifth Gold

Teen swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu added another feather to her cap by clinching her fifth gold medal at the 38th National Games, held on Saturday.

Only 14 years old, Desinghu played a key role in Karnataka's victory in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, clocking an impressive 8 minutes 54.87 seconds.

Karnataka continued its poolside dominance with Srihari Nataraj leading the men to a 4x200m relay victory. Vidith S Shankar claimed another gold in men's 50m breaststroke, as Kerala and Maharashtra also celebrated wins in individual events.

(With inputs from agencies.)