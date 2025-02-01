Dazzling Dhinidhi: Karnataka's Swimming Star Shines with Fifth Gold
Teen swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu earns her fifth gold at the National Games, anchoring Karnataka's women's 4x200m freestyle relay to victory. Karnataka dominates with additional golds in men's relay and breaststroke events. Kerala's Sajan Prakash and Maharashtra's Dhirti Ahirwal also clinch individual butterfly golds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarakhand | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:45 IST
Teen swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu added another feather to her cap by clinching her fifth gold medal at the 38th National Games, held on Saturday.
Only 14 years old, Desinghu played a key role in Karnataka's victory in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, clocking an impressive 8 minutes 54.87 seconds.
Karnataka continued its poolside dominance with Srihari Nataraj leading the men to a 4x200m relay victory. Vidith S Shankar claimed another gold in men's 50m breaststroke, as Kerala and Maharashtra also celebrated wins in individual events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement