Karnataka Swim Star Dhinidhi Desinghu Shines at 38th National Games

The 38th National Games held in Haldwani witnessed an extraordinary performance by Karnataka's young swimming prodigy, Dhinidhi Desinghu, who clinched her fifth gold medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay. This victory adds to her four previous golds in the competition.

On the medal tally front, Services surged to the top spot with a total of 26 medals, including 14 golds, overtaking last position holders Manipur. Meanwhile, Karnataka followed at second with a commendable 13 medals, securing five gold, five silver, and three bronze.

Other notable achievements came from the shooting range in Dehradun and the kho kho arena, where Punjab and Maharashtra excelled respectively. The fiercely contested events showcased the best of Indian sportsmanship and athletic prowess.

