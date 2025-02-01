Cricket Icons Honored at BCCI Naman Awards 2025

The Naman Awards 2025, held in Mumbai, brought together the crème de la crème of Indian cricket, honoring stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Smriti Mandhana. Tendulkar, revered globally for his 24-year illustrious career, was bestowed with the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. This applause acknowledged not only his 100 centuries and over 34,000 runs on the international stage but his pivotal role in elevating Indian cricket's stature worldwide.

Jasprit Bumrah, a formidable presence on the field, bagged the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for his phenomenal bowling exploits in 2024. Ranked at the pinnacle of ICC Test rankings, Bumrah's contributions were instrumental in India's triumphant T20 World Cup journey. Named the Player of the Tournament, his skillful pace attack proved crucial as he scalped 15 wickets with an astonishing economy.

Continuing her streak of excellence, Smriti Mandhana secured the Best International Cricketer Award (Women) for her consistent performance, both with the bat and as a leader. With centuries against top teams, her 2024 record was testimony to her dominance in women's cricket. Mumbai Cricket Association also shined, receiving accolades for its extraordinary performance in domestic tournaments.

