Ranji Trophy Clash Repositions: J&K vs Kerala Set for Pune
The Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala has been relocated to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune due to weather concerns in Srinagar. J&K qualified for the match after defeating Baroda, and both teams anticipate a seamless game under Pune's favorable conditions.
The upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala has found a new venue. Originally scheduled in Srinagar, the match will now take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, starting February 8. The change follows concerns over potential adverse weather raised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, prompting the BCCI to relocate the fixture.
MCA President Rohit Pawar expressed confidence in the new venue, highlighting the infrastructure's capability and the anticipated positive playing experience for both teams. 'Our venue poses no weather concerns, which made it an ideal choice for this crucial match,' noted MCA Secretary Kamlesh Pisal, ensuring a smooth match experience.
Jammu and Kashmir earned their spot in the quarterfinals with an impressive 182-run victory over Baroda in their final Elite Group A game, joining defending champions Mumbai in advancing to the tournament's final eight. With the new location set, anticipation builds as the two teams prepare to face off in Pune.
