Blackstenius Strikes Late to Seal Thrilling Arsenal Win

Arsenal secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester City with a late goal by Stina Blackstenius, reviving their title hopes. Despite City’s comeback attempts, Blackstenius capitalized on a pass from Beth Mead, delivering a decisive strike that secured the win for the Gunners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:59 IST
In an electrifying encounter on Sunday, Arsenal emerged victorious over Manchester City with a 4-3 win, courtesy of a pivotal 78th-minute goal by striker Stina Blackstenius. This win reignited Arsenal's title challenge following a recent defeat to Chelsea.

The match opened dramatically with a goal from Mariona Caldentey after just 42 seconds, followed by a header from Lotte Wubben-Moy putting Arsenal two goals ahead. Manchester City responded with striker Mary Fowler netting twice, the second through a penalty seen as controversial due to questionable positioning.

Despite efforts from City to clinch a win, it was Blackstenius who ultimately secured victory for Arsenal, redeeming previous missed attempts by converting Beth Mead's assist into a decisive goal, pushing the Gunners ahead in the standings.

