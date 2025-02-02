Blackstenius Strikes Late to Seal Thrilling Arsenal Win
Arsenal secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester City with a late goal by Stina Blackstenius, reviving their title hopes. Despite City’s comeback attempts, Blackstenius capitalized on a pass from Beth Mead, delivering a decisive strike that secured the win for the Gunners.
In an electrifying encounter on Sunday, Arsenal emerged victorious over Manchester City with a 4-3 win, courtesy of a pivotal 78th-minute goal by striker Stina Blackstenius. This win reignited Arsenal's title challenge following a recent defeat to Chelsea.
The match opened dramatically with a goal from Mariona Caldentey after just 42 seconds, followed by a header from Lotte Wubben-Moy putting Arsenal two goals ahead. Manchester City responded with striker Mary Fowler netting twice, the second through a penalty seen as controversial due to questionable positioning.
Despite efforts from City to clinch a win, it was Blackstenius who ultimately secured victory for Arsenal, redeeming previous missed attempts by converting Beth Mead's assist into a decisive goal, pushing the Gunners ahead in the standings.
