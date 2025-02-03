Blockbuster NBA Trades and Milestones in Women's College Basketball

The world of sports witnessed a seismic shift as the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks completed a headline-making trade involving NBA stars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. LeBron James pledged his commitment to the Lakers, while a roster shakeup saw Anthony Davis heading to Dallas in exchange for Doncic.

In tennis, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Elise Mertens clinched significant victories. Meanwhile, Belgium eked out a controversial win in the Davis Cup, joining France and Spain in advancing. Elsewhere, former MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent passed away at 86, remembered for his crisis management during his tenure.

Over in the NFL, Eric Bieniemy joins the Chicago Bears as their running backs coach, bringing his championship pedigree to the team. Furthermore, a notable ceremony on February 2 saw the retirement of the iconic No. 22 jerseys of A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark in women's college basketball, cementing their legacy in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)