Left Menu

Dramatic Upsets and Thrilling Matches at L&T Mumbai Open

At the L&T Mumbai Open, Maaya Rajeshwaran made a remarkable comeback to defeat Jessica Failla. Petra Marcinko's unexpected retirement was a surprise highlight, while Mei Yamaguchi and Tina Smith showcased resilience in their respective victories. Main draws begin on February 3 with exciting matchups on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:18 IST
Dramatic Upsets and Thrilling Matches at L&T Mumbai Open
Maaya Rajeshwaran (Photo: MLSTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The L&T Mumbai Open witnessed extraordinary tennis action, as Maaya Rajeshwaran executed a stirring comeback to beat Jessica Failla. Meanwhile, the tournament was rocked by the unexpected withdrawal of top seed Petra Marcinko, capturing significant attention as the qualifying rounds reached their conclusion, according to the Mumbai Open press release.

In a high-intensity clash, Rajeshwaran displayed commendable perseverance, edging out Failla with a scoreline of 7-6, 1-6, 6-4. After clinching the opening set in a nerve-wracking tiebreaker, Rajeshwaran faltered in the second as Failla found her rhythm. However, the decisive set saw Rajeshwaran regaining her solid form, ultimately securing a well-earned victory. Meanwhile, second-seeded Marcinko abruptly exited the tournament, retiring while trailing 1-2 against Aleksandar Krunic. The reason behind her sudden departure remains undisclosed, leaving a considerable gap in the event's lineup.

Elsewhere, Japan's fourth seed Mei Yamaguchi exhibited immense tenacity to beat Alevtina Ibragimova, with scores reading 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. Overcoming an initial set loss, Yamaguchi leveled the match and clinched the decisive set through a tense tiebreaker. In a similar vein, Tina Smith bested Daria Kudashova 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, holding onto her aggressive gameplay to break Kudashova's serve at critical junctures in the final set.

Scheduled to commence on February 3, the main draws are set to feature Germany's Tatjana Maria battling Croatia's Aleksandra Krunic at center court, followed by Sara Bejlek from the Czech Republic facing Canada's Rebecca Marino. India's Sahaja Yamalapalli will square off against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee to conclude the day's thrilling lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025