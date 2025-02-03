Dramatic Upsets and Thrilling Matches at L&T Mumbai Open

The L&T Mumbai Open witnessed extraordinary tennis action, as Maaya Rajeshwaran executed a stirring comeback to beat Jessica Failla. Meanwhile, the tournament was rocked by the unexpected withdrawal of top seed Petra Marcinko, capturing significant attention as the qualifying rounds reached their conclusion, according to the Mumbai Open press release.

In a high-intensity clash, Rajeshwaran displayed commendable perseverance, edging out Failla with a scoreline of 7-6, 1-6, 6-4. After clinching the opening set in a nerve-wracking tiebreaker, Rajeshwaran faltered in the second as Failla found her rhythm. However, the decisive set saw Rajeshwaran regaining her solid form, ultimately securing a well-earned victory. Meanwhile, second-seeded Marcinko abruptly exited the tournament, retiring while trailing 1-2 against Aleksandar Krunic. The reason behind her sudden departure remains undisclosed, leaving a considerable gap in the event's lineup.

Elsewhere, Japan's fourth seed Mei Yamaguchi exhibited immense tenacity to beat Alevtina Ibragimova, with scores reading 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. Overcoming an initial set loss, Yamaguchi leveled the match and clinched the decisive set through a tense tiebreaker. In a similar vein, Tina Smith bested Daria Kudashova 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, holding onto her aggressive gameplay to break Kudashova's serve at critical junctures in the final set.

Scheduled to commence on February 3, the main draws are set to feature Germany's Tatjana Maria battling Croatia's Aleksandra Krunic at center court, followed by Sara Bejlek from the Czech Republic facing Canada's Rebecca Marino. India's Sahaja Yamalapalli will square off against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee to conclude the day's thrilling lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)