Rugby Australia and Nine Entertainment Secure Landmark Broadcast Extension

Rugby Australia is set to extend its broadcast rights agreement with Nine Entertainment for another five years, according to reports by the Australian Financial Review. The potential A$210 million contract, which would span from 2026 to 2030, includes coverage of the prestigious 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup.

A spokesperson for Nine confirmed that an in-principle agreement has been reached with Rugby Australia, with further details to be revealed once the contractual arrangements are finalized. Neither Nine nor Rugby Australia has provided additional comments as of yet.

This extension follows Nine's 2020 three-year, A$100 million deal, and the company's recent efforts to capture a greater share of rugby broadcasting after seizing opportunities presented by previous contractual negotiations and the pandemic's impact on sports events.

