Left Menu

Rugby Australia and Nine Entertainment Secure Landmark Broadcast Extension

Rugby Australia is nearing a five-year broadcast deal extension with Nine Entertainment worth A$210 million, encompassing major events such as the 2027 Rugby World Cup. This deal represents an increase in revenue over the current agreement, which ends in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:33 IST
Rugby Australia and Nine Entertainment Secure Landmark Broadcast Extension
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rugby Australia is set to extend its broadcast rights agreement with Nine Entertainment for another five years, according to reports by the Australian Financial Review. The potential A$210 million contract, which would span from 2026 to 2030, includes coverage of the prestigious 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup.

A spokesperson for Nine confirmed that an in-principle agreement has been reached with Rugby Australia, with further details to be revealed once the contractual arrangements are finalized. Neither Nine nor Rugby Australia has provided additional comments as of yet.

This extension follows Nine's 2020 three-year, A$100 million deal, and the company's recent efforts to capture a greater share of rugby broadcasting after seizing opportunities presented by previous contractual negotiations and the pandemic's impact on sports events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025