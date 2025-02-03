Highlights and Transfers Shake Asian Football Scene

Marcos Leonardo showcased his skills by scoring twice for Al-Hilal, securing a 4-0 victory over Al-Okhdood, and maintaining their lead in the Saudi Pro League. Despite Al-Ittihad's close chase, with their thrilling 4-3 triumph over Al-Kholood, Al-Hilal edge ahead on goal-difference.

In New Zealand, Auckland FC extended their command of the A-League, thanks to Louis Verstraete's late strike, ensuring a 2-1 win over Macarthur FC. The team now stands five points ahead. Meanwhile, Adelaide United faces challenges after a severe loss to Sydney FC, as Melbourne Victory climbs to third place.

Football transfers saw Neymar's return to Santos post his term with Al-Hilal, reshuffling teams within the Saudi Pro League. Australian goalkeeper Joe Gauci also shifts to English football, joining Barnsley on loan to gain further experience. These moves depict a dynamic change in player alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)