Rudiger's Injury Woes: Real Madrid's Upcoming Challenges

Antonio Rudiger, the stalwart defender for Real Madrid, will be temporarily absent from the squad after picking up a hamstring injury during their 1-0 loss to Espanyol. The setback comes at a pivotal juncture for the team with crucial fixtures ahead.

The injury was confirmed by Real Madrid, who announced that Rudiger sustained a biceps femoris injury in his right leg. The club has not specified a return date, but reports suggest he will miss at least 17 days, sidelining him for significant games this season.

This injury rules Rudiger out of the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes, a top-of-the-table LaLiga clash with Atletico Madrid, and the Champions League knockout phase opener against Manchester City. The club is monitoring his recovery closely.

