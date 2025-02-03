Rudiger's Injury Woes: Real Madrid's Upcoming Challenges
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has sustained a hamstring injury, sidelining him for crucial upcoming matches. He will miss encounters against Leganes, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City. Real Madrid's medical staff are monitoring his recovery following a diagnosis of a biceps femoris injury in his right leg.
Antonio Rudiger, the stalwart defender for Real Madrid, will be temporarily absent from the squad after picking up a hamstring injury during their 1-0 loss to Espanyol. The setback comes at a pivotal juncture for the team with crucial fixtures ahead.
The injury was confirmed by Real Madrid, who announced that Rudiger sustained a biceps femoris injury in his right leg. The club has not specified a return date, but reports suggest he will miss at least 17 days, sidelining him for significant games this season.
This injury rules Rudiger out of the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes, a top-of-the-table LaLiga clash with Atletico Madrid, and the Champions League knockout phase opener against Manchester City. The club is monitoring his recovery closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Barcelona's Champions League Setback: Dani Olmo's Injury and Registration Drama
A Copa del Rey Showdown: Classic Rivals Clash?
Borussia Dortmund Sacks Coach Nuri Sahin Amid Champions League Defeat
Barcelona's Stunning Comeback Shakes Up Champions League Race
Grealish Shines Under Tuchel's Watchful Eye in Champions League Clash