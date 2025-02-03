Jenni Hermoso Testifies in Pivotal 'Me Too' Soccer Trial

Jenni Hermoso, a key player in Spain's World Cup-winning team, took the stand on Monday in the highly-publicized trial against former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales. The case, heard at Madrid's High Court, revolves around a non-consensual kiss which Rubiales allegedly forced upon Hermoso during the award ceremony of the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

The kiss was broadcast to millions worldwide, sparking outrage and a national 'Me Too' moment. While Rubiales maintains the act was consensual, Hermoso has consistently refuted this, claiming she felt victimized by the incident. The controversy has not only stirred public emotion but also prompted significant changes in Spanish women's soccer, including a strike by Hermoso's teammates and leadership shifts at the federation.

The prosecution is seeking a 2-1/2 year prison sentence for Rubiales. However, given Spanish legal norms, it's possible he may instead face monetary penalties. As the trial progresses, testimony from several prominent figures in Spanish soccer, including Hermoso's teammates and others involved, is expected to shed light on the pervasive issues of sexism in the sport.

