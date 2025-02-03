Left Menu

Jenni Hermoso Testifies in Pivotal 'Me Too' Soccer Trial

Spanish World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso testified in the trial against former soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales regarding a non-consensual kiss. This controversy overshadowed Spain's World Cup victory and highlighted issues of sexism within Spanish football. The trial at Madrid's High Court is set for nine days.

Updated: 03-02-2025 12:32 IST
Jenni Hermoso, a key player in Spain's World Cup-winning team, took the stand on Monday in the highly-publicized trial against former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales. The case, heard at Madrid's High Court, revolves around a non-consensual kiss which Rubiales allegedly forced upon Hermoso during the award ceremony of the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

The kiss was broadcast to millions worldwide, sparking outrage and a national 'Me Too' moment. While Rubiales maintains the act was consensual, Hermoso has consistently refuted this, claiming she felt victimized by the incident. The controversy has not only stirred public emotion but also prompted significant changes in Spanish women's soccer, including a strike by Hermoso's teammates and leadership shifts at the federation.

The prosecution is seeking a 2-1/2 year prison sentence for Rubiales. However, given Spanish legal norms, it's possible he may instead face monetary penalties. As the trial progresses, testimony from several prominent figures in Spanish soccer, including Hermoso's teammates and others involved, is expected to shed light on the pervasive issues of sexism in the sport.

