Tottenham Hotspur Boosts Squad with Mathys Tel Loan from Bayern

Tottenham Hotspur has acquired French forward Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich for the rest of the season. Despite a promising start at Bayern, Tel has struggled to secure a starting position. Tottenham has the option to make the deal permanent. Spurs face challenges with multiple injuries for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-02-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 05:01 IST
Tottenham Hotspur has secured the services of French forward Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich, the club announced Monday. The loan agreement extends until the end of the current season, with a potential option for a permanent transfer.

Tel, who joined Bayern from Stade Rennes in 2022, has extended his stay with the German club through 2029. However, his time on the pitch has been limited, as he has only managed to start in two Bundesliga games this season and failed to net any goals.

As Spurs prepare for a critical League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, sitting 14th in the Premier League standings, the team also grapples with a string of injuries to key players, affecting their performance and strategy in upcoming matches.

