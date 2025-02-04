Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League: A New Era in Athletic Competition
Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League has secured a major media deal for live streaming on Peacock and weekend broadcasts on The CW in 2025. The league promises significant prize money and features top athletes. The initiative aims to expand track's audience beyond the Olympic year.
The Grand Slam Track League, spearheaded by Olympic champion Michael Johnson, has announced a media deal that will see its events streamed live on Peacock and broadcasted on The CW. This collaboration is set to bring track and field action directly to fans, ensuring that the sport garners attention beyond the traditional Olympic buzz.
Starting in April 2025 in Kingston, Jamaica, the league will feature 48 top-tier athletes, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas, as they vie for substantial prizes, including $100,000 for first place. The series promises a total prize pool exceeding $12.6 million, making it a lucrative opportunity for competitors.
By securing this media partnership, Johnson hopes to reignite interest in track and field, providing more occasions for high-stakes competition and fan engagement throughout the year with events in Miami, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.
