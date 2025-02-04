NorthEast United FC's Coach Reflects on Frustrating Draw Against Odisha FC

In a recent clash at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali voiced disappointment following his team's 2-2 draw with Odisha FC. NorthEast United forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie showcased his immense scoring talent, netting twice to give his team the advantage on two occasions.

The Moroccan forward, who found it initially difficult to find his rhythm, eventually made his presence felt by scoring in the 67th minute from a well-executed corner. Buanthanglun Samte's accurate cross found the unmarked Ajaraie, who found the net with a precise header. He later scored a second goal with another header, assisted by Nestor Albiach.

Despite these efforts, Odisha FC mounted a comeback, thanks to goals from Thoiba Singh and Isak Vanlalruatfela, ensuring the match ended in a stalemate. Benali's disappointment was evident as his team settled for only one point despite creating several clear opportunities throughout the game. Looking forward to upcoming matches, Benali stressed the need for sharper execution in the final third.

(With inputs from agencies.)