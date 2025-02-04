Left Menu

Tragedy at Chhinj Fair: Veteran Wrestler's Final Match

A 56-year-old home guard jawan, Udham Singh, died during a wrestling match at the Chhinj fair in Hamirpur. Singh, a seasoned participant of local wrestling, collapsed during the event. The cause of death is under investigation. The wrestling community mourns the loss of this dedicated veteran.

Hamirpur | Updated: 04-02-2025
The wrestling community in Hamirpur is mourning the loss of a seasoned participant, Udham Singh, who tragically passed away during a match at the Chhinj fair.

Singh, 56, collapsed during Sunday's wrestling contest and was rushed to Bhota Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The incident, which occurred at Makker village, has left many in shock. The police, while handing over Singh's body to his family post-autopsy, have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

