Sanju Samson's Struggle with the Pull Shot: Analyzing Recent Dismissals

Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has provided insights into the consistent dismissals of Sanju Samson in the recent T20I series against England.

Manjrekar pointed out that it was not the length but the pace of the short deliveries that troubled Samson. His repeated failures, notably being dismissed on five occasions while attempting pull shots, raised questions among fans.

Despite this, stats show that Samson has successfully played pull shots in the past, notably during India's tour of South Africa and the IPL. The analyses suggest his recent struggles may relate to a new, aggressive team strategy under coach Gautam Gambhir, advocating for fearless, high-risk cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)