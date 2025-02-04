Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Struggle with the Pull Shot: Analyzing Recent Dismissals

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar analyzes Sanju Samson's pattern of dismissals during the T20I series against England. The short-length delivery troubled Samson, leading to repeated failures. Experts discuss whether it's a new concern for the player, given his past success with aggressive batting strategies and pull shots.

Sanju Samson. (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has provided insights into the consistent dismissals of Sanju Samson in the recent T20I series against England.

Manjrekar pointed out that it was not the length but the pace of the short deliveries that troubled Samson. His repeated failures, notably being dismissed on five occasions while attempting pull shots, raised questions among fans.

Despite this, stats show that Samson has successfully played pull shots in the past, notably during India's tour of South Africa and the IPL. The analyses suggest his recent struggles may relate to a new, aggressive team strategy under coach Gautam Gambhir, advocating for fearless, high-risk cricket.

