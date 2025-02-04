Left Menu

World Padel League Makes Historic Debut in India

The World Padel League is set to mark its Indian debut at Mumbai's Nesco Center on February 5. The tournament will assemble 32 elite padel players across four teams. Spanning until February 8, the event will feature intense competition and culminate in a final showdown of top teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:09 IST
World Padel League Makes Historic Debut in India
World Padel League logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural World Padel League is poised to captivate Indian audiences as it kicks off at Mumbai's Nesco Center on February 5. This premier event will showcase 32 of the world's leading padel players, split across four teams: Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers, SG Pipers Cheetahs, Game Changers Lions, and Vernost Jaguars.

Comprised of elite male and female players, each team presents a formidable line-up that is ready to battle for supremacy. The tournament, structured in a single round-robin format, will span four thrilling days, culminating in a gripping final to determine the ultimate champion.

Matches will consist of four sets, with a unique scoring system and tie-breaker rules designed to heighten excitement. With a mixture of men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles, fans will witness a diverse array of talent and dynamic couplings on the court. The winning teams will be decided by innovative scoring measures, promising a fervent competition until the very end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025