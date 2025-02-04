World Padel League Makes Historic Debut in India

The inaugural World Padel League is poised to captivate Indian audiences as it kicks off at Mumbai's Nesco Center on February 5. This premier event will showcase 32 of the world's leading padel players, split across four teams: Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers, SG Pipers Cheetahs, Game Changers Lions, and Vernost Jaguars.

Comprised of elite male and female players, each team presents a formidable line-up that is ready to battle for supremacy. The tournament, structured in a single round-robin format, will span four thrilling days, culminating in a gripping final to determine the ultimate champion.

Matches will consist of four sets, with a unique scoring system and tie-breaker rules designed to heighten excitement. With a mixture of men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles, fans will witness a diverse array of talent and dynamic couplings on the court. The winning teams will be decided by innovative scoring measures, promising a fervent competition until the very end.

