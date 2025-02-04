Dimuth Karunaratne Set to Retire After 100th Test Match

Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne has announced his retirement from Test cricket, choosing to bow out after his 100th appearance in the format. This milestone match will be played against Australia at Colombo, with the series currently led by Australia 1-0. The second Test is scheduled to begin on February 6 at Galle.

Sri Lanka's Test calendar looks sparse ahead of May 2026, providing few opportunities for long-format players like Karunaratne. At 36, he has found maintaining top form challenging, amassing 541 runs in 11 Tests since the start of 2024, with an average of 27.05. Despite scoring five half-centuries, Karunaratne feels it's the 'right time to go.'

Reflecting on his career, he noted the significance of ending it in Galle, the venue of his Test debut in 2012 against New Zealand. With a career tally of 7,172 runs, including 16 centuries, Karunaratne is the fourth-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in Tests. He also expressed regret over not reaching 10,000 Test runs or participating in a World Test Championship final.

