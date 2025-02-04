Padel's Popularity Soars as LTA Partners with Pro Am Tour

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has embarked on a strategic partnership with the Pro Am Padel Tour, reflecting the rapid growth of padel in Britain. Emerging under the LTA's umbrella in 2020, padel, which merges elements of tennis and squash, has seen an exponential rise in popularity.

Announced on Tuesday, the new initiative will reshape the tour in 2025, featuring tournaments and community events across four major cities. Oliver Morgan, founder of the Pro Am Padel Tour, emphasized inclusivity, saying, "We want to break down barriers and ensure that anyone, regardless of their background or experience level, can enjoy the buzz of the game."

As Britain sets a target of 400,000 annual padel players by 2026, some worry about its impact on tennis participation. However, Tim Henman, former Wimbledon semi-finalist, believes both sports can thrive together. The third Pro Am Padel Tour will pair British stars like Aimee Gibson with prominent celebrities from sports and entertainment.

