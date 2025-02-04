David Alaba's Injury Setback: Impact on Real Madrid's Campaign

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is facing another spell on the sidelines due to an adductor injury in his left leg, the club announced on Tuesday. Having only recently returned from a long-term ACL injury, Alaba's absence comes at a critical time.

Madrid, who are currently leading the LaLiga standings with 49 points, are preparing for a series of important fixtures. Upcoming matches include a Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Leganes, a league derby with second-placed Atletico Madrid, and a crucial Champions League playoff against Manchester City.

The club has not specified a timeline for Alaba's return, and his injury will be closely monitored by the medical team as Madrid seeks to maintain their one-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

(With inputs from agencies.)