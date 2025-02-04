Left Menu

Chennai Open ATP Challenger: A Mixed Day for Indian Contenders

The third seed Duje Ajdukovic and several Indian players, including Ramkumar Ramanathan and Mukund Sasikumar, were eliminated in the opening round of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger. Meanwhile, top seeds Billy Harris and Lloyd Harris advanced to the second round. Indian duo Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani reached the doubles quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:40 IST
The Chennai Open ATP Challenger's opening round witnessed mixed fortunes for athletes on Tuesday. Notably, Duje Ajdukovic, the third seed, and Indian players like Ramkumar Ramanathan and Mukund Sasikumar faced early exits.

Conversely, tournament favorites Billy Harris and Lloyd Harris began strongly, with triumphant victories propelling them to the second round. Ajdukovic, holding a world ranking of 158, lost to Elias Ymer of Sweden, ranked 332, in a grueling three-set match.

Among the Indians, Karan Singh, aged 21, succumbed to France's Kyrian Jacquet. In contrast, Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani secured a spot in the doubles quarter-finals, winning an all-Indian matchup. The event's action resumes on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

