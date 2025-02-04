Chennai Open ATP Challenger: A Mixed Day for Indian Contenders

The Chennai Open ATP Challenger's opening round witnessed mixed fortunes for athletes on Tuesday. Notably, Duje Ajdukovic, the third seed, and Indian players like Ramkumar Ramanathan and Mukund Sasikumar faced early exits.

Conversely, tournament favorites Billy Harris and Lloyd Harris began strongly, with triumphant victories propelling them to the second round. Ajdukovic, holding a world ranking of 158, lost to Elias Ymer of Sweden, ranked 332, in a grueling three-set match.

Among the Indians, Karan Singh, aged 21, succumbed to France's Kyrian Jacquet. In contrast, Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani secured a spot in the doubles quarter-finals, winning an all-Indian matchup. The event's action resumes on Wednesday.

