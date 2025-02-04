From Kerala to Slovenia: Young Goalkeeper Som Kumar's European Football Dream

Young Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar has made headlines by signing with NK Radomlje, a team competing in Prva Liga, Slovenia's top football division.

Your move to Europe sets a new milestone in the 19-year-old's career, as he currently stands as the only Indian with a professional football contract on the continent. Kumar previously played for the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters, leaving in pursuit of international opportunities.

The Slovenian club NK Radomlje expressed confidence in Kumar's potential to add immense value to their squad. Kumar, standing at 6'3 and known for his quick reflexes and agility, is eager to contribute to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)