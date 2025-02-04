Left Menu

From Kerala to Slovenia: Young Goalkeeper Som Kumar's European Football Dream

19-year-old Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar has signed with NK Radomlje and is now the only Indian player with a professional contract in Europe. After a season with Kerala Blasters, Kumar embarks on a new journey in Slovenia's top football league. His move marks a significant milestone in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:47 IST
Young Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar has made headlines by signing with NK Radomlje, a team competing in Prva Liga, Slovenia's top football division.

Your move to Europe sets a new milestone in the 19-year-old's career, as he currently stands as the only Indian with a professional football contract on the continent. Kumar previously played for the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters, leaving in pursuit of international opportunities.

The Slovenian club NK Radomlje expressed confidence in Kumar's potential to add immense value to their squad. Kumar, standing at 6'3 and known for his quick reflexes and agility, is eager to contribute to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

