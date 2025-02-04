From Kerala to Slovenia: Young Goalkeeper Som Kumar's European Football Dream
19-year-old Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar has signed with NK Radomlje and is now the only Indian player with a professional contract in Europe. After a season with Kerala Blasters, Kumar embarks on a new journey in Slovenia's top football league. His move marks a significant milestone in his career.
Young Indian goalkeeper Som Kumar has made headlines by signing with NK Radomlje, a team competing in Prva Liga, Slovenia's top football division.
Your move to Europe sets a new milestone in the 19-year-old's career, as he currently stands as the only Indian with a professional football contract on the continent. Kumar previously played for the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters, leaving in pursuit of international opportunities.
The Slovenian club NK Radomlje expressed confidence in Kumar's potential to add immense value to their squad. Kumar, standing at 6'3 and known for his quick reflexes and agility, is eager to contribute to the team's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Blasters Eye Historic Double Over East Bengal
East Bengal FC Triumphs Over Kerala Blasters with Tactical Mastery
Kerala Blasters Shine with 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC
Kerala Blasters Triumph Over Chennaiyin FC with Dominant Display
Chennaiyin FC Aims to Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Kerala Blasters