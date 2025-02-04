Vladimir Ivic Takes Helm at Al-Ain Following Leadership Overhaul

In a significant leadership change, UAE Pro League club Al-Ain has appointed Vladimir Ivic as their new manager, succeeding Leonardo Jardim.

Ivic, who previously managed Watford and Maccabi Tel Aviv, has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract, aiming to revitalize the team's challenging season.

This decision came after Al-Ain's disappointing 2-1 loss to Al-Rayyan in the Asian Champions League, resulting in their tournament exit and prompting a managerial shift amid underwhelming league performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)