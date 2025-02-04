Left Menu

Vladimir Ivic Takes Helm at Al-Ain Following Leadership Overhaul

Al-Ain has appointed Vladimir Ivic, replacing Leonardo Jardim as manager. Previously leading Watford and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Ivic's new role follows Al-Ain's exit from the Asian Champions League. Jardim's tenure ended amid poor results, with Al-Ain struggling domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:59 IST
In a significant leadership change, UAE Pro League club Al-Ain has appointed Vladimir Ivic as their new manager, succeeding Leonardo Jardim.

Ivic, who previously managed Watford and Maccabi Tel Aviv, has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract, aiming to revitalize the team's challenging season.

This decision came after Al-Ain's disappointing 2-1 loss to Al-Rayyan in the Asian Champions League, resulting in their tournament exit and prompting a managerial shift amid underwhelming league performance.

