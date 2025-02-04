Left Menu

Pogba's Missed Opportunity: Marseille's Strategic Choices

During the winter transfer window, speculation surfaced about Paul Pogba's potential move to Marseille. However, due to his suspension and strategic considerations, Marseille decided against acquiring him, opting to secure other players instead. Pogba's career remains on hold until his suspension ends in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:54 IST
Pogba's Missed Opportunity: Marseille's Strategic Choices
Paul Pogba
  • Country:
  • France

In the winter transfer window, speculation was rife about Paul Pogba relaunching his career at Marseille. Despite strong praise from club president Pablo Longoria and support from others like Adrien Rabiot, Marseille chose a different path.

Once a top midfielder, Pogba's recent headlines focused more on off-field issues. Juventus had 'mutually agreed' to cancel Pogba's contract amid a doping scandal. His ban was reduced to 18 months, but the circumstances deterred Marseille, leading them to make strategic transfers with their economic resources.

Marseille, second to PSG in Ligue 1, aims to return to the Champions League. Longoria emphasized the need for squad balance and strategic continuity, securing Ismael Bennacer and Amar Dedic instead, prioritizing the club's sporting and financial goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025