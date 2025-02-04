Pogba's Missed Opportunity: Marseille's Strategic Choices

In the winter transfer window, speculation was rife about Paul Pogba relaunching his career at Marseille. Despite strong praise from club president Pablo Longoria and support from others like Adrien Rabiot, Marseille chose a different path.

Once a top midfielder, Pogba's recent headlines focused more on off-field issues. Juventus had 'mutually agreed' to cancel Pogba's contract amid a doping scandal. His ban was reduced to 18 months, but the circumstances deterred Marseille, leading them to make strategic transfers with their economic resources.

Marseille, second to PSG in Ligue 1, aims to return to the Champions League. Longoria emphasized the need for squad balance and strategic continuity, securing Ismael Bennacer and Amar Dedic instead, prioritizing the club's sporting and financial goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)