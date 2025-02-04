Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh and Telangana Clinch Gold at National Games Basketball Finals

Madhya Pradesh and Telangana secured gold medals in the men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball finals at the National Games, both defeating Kerala. Madhya Pradesh narrowly beat Kerala 22-20 in the men's final, while Telangana dominated the women's final 21-11. Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh took bronze in the respective categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:09 IST
Madhya Pradesh and Telangana emerged victorious in the fiercely contested men's and women's 3x3 basketball finals at the National Games, outpacing their rivals, Kerala. The men's final saw Madhya Pradesh clinch a nail-biting 22-20 win against Kerala, demonstrating remarkable resilience.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu secured the bronze after overcoming Telangana 21-16 in the men's division. In a commanding display, Telangana defended their title in the women's category with a decisive 21-11 victory over Kerala, reflecting their continued dominance since the 2023 National Games in Goa.

Madhya Pradesh managed to secure the bronze by defeating Tamil Nadu 14-12 in the women's bracket. Prior matches showed keen competition, as Madhya Pradesh overcame Telangana 18-14 in the men's semifinals, with Kerala narrowly beating Tamil Nadu 16-15. Telangana bested Tamil Nadu 18-11 in the women's semifinals, whereas Kerala secured a 13-10 win over Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

