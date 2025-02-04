Madhya Pradesh and Telangana Clinch Gold at National Games Basketball Finals

Madhya Pradesh and Telangana emerged victorious in the fiercely contested men's and women's 3x3 basketball finals at the National Games, outpacing their rivals, Kerala. The men's final saw Madhya Pradesh clinch a nail-biting 22-20 win against Kerala, demonstrating remarkable resilience.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu secured the bronze after overcoming Telangana 21-16 in the men's division. In a commanding display, Telangana defended their title in the women's category with a decisive 21-11 victory over Kerala, reflecting their continued dominance since the 2023 National Games in Goa.

Madhya Pradesh managed to secure the bronze by defeating Tamil Nadu 14-12 in the women's bracket. Prior matches showed keen competition, as Madhya Pradesh overcame Telangana 18-14 in the men's semifinals, with Kerala narrowly beating Tamil Nadu 16-15. Telangana bested Tamil Nadu 18-11 in the women's semifinals, whereas Kerala secured a 13-10 win over Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)