Arsenal Gears Up for League Cup Challenge Against Newcastle

Arsenal, riding high after a resounding 5-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League, is prepared for their League Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, even with a two-goal disadvantage, said coach Mikel Arteta.

Newcastle holds the advantage for the second leg at St. James' Park, following goals by Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. Despite this, Arsenal remains confident, supported by their strong recent performances.

Injuries have plagued the squad, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Ben White sidelined. No new signings materialized in January, but Arteta insists they maintain discipline in player acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)