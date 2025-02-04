Left Menu

Arsenal Gears Up for League Cup Challenge Against Newcastle

Arsenal, buoyed by a recent victory against Manchester City, aims to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the League Cup semi-finals against Newcastle United. Despite injuries to key players and no new signings, coach Mikel Arteta is optimistic about reaching the final at Wembley.

Updated: 04-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:49 IST
Arsenal, riding high after a resounding 5-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League, is prepared for their League Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, even with a two-goal disadvantage, said coach Mikel Arteta.

Newcastle holds the advantage for the second leg at St. James' Park, following goals by Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. Despite this, Arsenal remains confident, supported by their strong recent performances.

Injuries have plagued the squad, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Ben White sidelined. No new signings materialized in January, but Arteta insists they maintain discipline in player acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

