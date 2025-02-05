Left Menu

Luka Doncic's Surprising Move to Lakers: A New Era Begins

Luka Doncic expressed his shock and excitement at joining the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster trade. Doncic, who expected to spend his entire NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, looks forward to teaming up with LeBron James. The move marks a significant new chapter in his basketball journey.

Luka Doncic expressed surprise on Tuesday over his unexpected trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, following a weekend deal that sent shockwaves through the NBA. The Slovenian guard, thrilled by the chance to play alongside LeBron James, now joins the league's marquee franchise, redefining its future trajectory.

Doncic, 25, had long envisioned a career anchored with the Dallas Mavericks since being drafted in 2018, only to have his expectations upended with a late-night trade call. His tenure with the Mavericks saw him grow into a perennial MVP contender, reaching the NBA Finals last season, albeit in a losing effort against the Boston Celtics.

Despite the initial shock of the trade, Doncic said he received an immediate welcome from LeBron James, as both players anticipate forging a dynamic partnership. Reflecting on a meaningful interaction with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Doncic recalled Bryant's courtside heckling in Slovenian, a cherished memory that endears him to Los Angeles.

