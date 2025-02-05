Simona Halep Bids Farewell to Tennis After Cluj Defeat

Simona Halep, the former world number one and celebrated two-time Grand Slam champion, has officially retired from professional tennis. The announcement came after her first-round defeat at her home event in Cluj, where she was beaten convincingly by Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

At 33, Halep has faced physical challenges, delaying her season start due to knee and shoulder pain. Reflecting on her decision, she expressed mixed emotions, telling the BT Arena crowd she felt at peace. Despite the setback, Halep's career highlights remain her ascent to world number one and Grand Slam victories.

Halep's career became embroiled in controversy following a positive test for roxadustat, resulting in a provisional suspension later reduced on appeal. Despite her denial of intentional doping, the incident marked a turbulent chapter in her storied career.

(With inputs from agencies.)