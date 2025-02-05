Santiago Castro's Heroic Strike Propels Bologna to Coppa Italia Semis

In a stunning turn of events, Santiago Castro made an immediate impact for Bologna, clinching a late victory against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Castro, introduced into the game as a substitute, netted the winning goal just two minutes after setting foot on the pitch, capitalizing on a brilliant free kick by Charalampos Lykogiannis in the 80th minute.

Their goalkeeper, Lukasz Skorupski, was instrumental in keeping Atalanta at bay earlier in the match, preserving the clean sheet with a stellar save against Raoul Bellanova. Bologna's triumph secures their spot in the tournament's semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)