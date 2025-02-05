Left Menu

Santiago Castro's Heroic Strike Propels Bologna to Coppa Italia Semis

Santiago Castro's quick impact off the bench secured a 1-0 win for Bologna against Atalanta, sending them to the Coppa Italia semi-finals. A precise free kick by Charalampos Lykogiannis set up Castro's decisive goal. Bologna's keeper, Lukasz Skorupski, made crucial saves earlier in the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bergamo | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:34 IST
Santiago Castro's Heroic Strike Propels Bologna to Coppa Italia Semis
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a stunning turn of events, Santiago Castro made an immediate impact for Bologna, clinching a late victory against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Castro, introduced into the game as a substitute, netted the winning goal just two minutes after setting foot on the pitch, capitalizing on a brilliant free kick by Charalampos Lykogiannis in the 80th minute.

Their goalkeeper, Lukasz Skorupski, was instrumental in keeping Atalanta at bay earlier in the match, preserving the clean sheet with a stellar save against Raoul Bellanova. Bologna's triumph secures their spot in the tournament's semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025